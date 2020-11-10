NOVEMBER 10 IN HISTORY

Day of Romanian Artillery

1508 - Issue, on the order of Radu the Great (1459-1508), of the Slavonic Hieratikon, done by monk Macarie, the first printed book in Wallachia

1688 - Completion of first printing of Romanian-language Bible, the translation being the initiative of Wallachian ruler Serban Cantacuzino (1678-1688)

1869 - Birth of poet Artur Stavri (d. May 10, 1928)

1832 - Birth of Ion Clopotel, publicist, sociographer and memoirist (d. August 23, 1986)

1895 - Death of Alexandru Odobescu, writer and historian, member of the Romanian Academic Society (b. June 23, 1834)

1898 - Romanian Academy Library becomes public library for researchers

1928 - Establishment in Bucharest "Kalende. Monthly literary and scientific magazine" under the leadership of Vladimir Streinu, Serban Cioculescu, Pompiliu Constantinescu. the magazine is issued until March 1929.

1932 - Birth of literary historian and essayist Stefan Cazimir

1940 - Magnitude 7.4 on the Richter scale quake with an epicenter in eastern Vrancea region rocks Bucharest and other Romanian cities for 30 seconds, striking at 3.40 AM and damaging several hundred buildings and killing scores of people

1940 - Birth of Tudor Marascu, film and theatre director (d. January 22, 2012)

1942 - Birth of literary critic Dan Cristea

1964 - Death of economist and politician Ion Raducanu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. March 20, 1884)

1988 - Death of poet and writer Alexandru Jar (b. November 20, 1911)

1993 - Unveiling in Bucharest of Monument of Romanian Artillery

1995 - Death of medical doctor and biologist Vasile Marza, member of the Romanian Academy (b. December 30, 1902)

1999 - Death of ethnologist and writer Romulus Vulcanescu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. February 23, 1912)

2018 - President Klaus Iohannis attends in Paris, France, a series of events dedicated to Centenary of Armistice that has ended WWI.