NOVEMBER 20 IN HISTORY

1223 - First official mention of St. Michael church of Cisnadioara (Sibiu County), a Roman-style monument.

1451 - Three-year truce between the Kingdom of Hungary and the Ottoman Empire, providing clauses on Wallachia's autonomy statute.

1872 - Birth of painter Gheorghe Petrascu (Gheorghe Petrovici), member of the Romanian Academy. (d. May 1, 1949)

1874 - Birth of writer, publicist Nicolae Batzaria. (d. January 28, 1952)

1892 - Birth of Ion San-Giorgiu, Germanism researcher, comparatist and literary historian, dramatist and poet. (d. November 20, 1950)

1901 - Birth of writer Alexandru Sahighian. (d. March 31, 1965)

1907 - Birth of Mihai Beniuc, writer, psychologist, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. June 24, 1988)

1911 - Birth of physicist Radu Grigorovici, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. August 2, 2008)

1911 - Birth of Alexandru Jar, poetry, prose writer. (d. November 10, 1988)

1912 - Birth of biologist Victor Preda, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. April 10, 1982)

1912 - Birth of prose and poetry writer Letitia Papu. (d. May 2, 1979)

1922 - Romania participates in the international Lausanne Conference (Switzerland), in the matter of the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits. The Peace Treaty with Turkey, that recognized Romania's rights over the Ada-Kaleh Island, was also addressed and signed during the conference. (November 20, 1922 - July 24, 1923)

1932 - Birth of Tudorel Postolache, economist, member of the Romanian Academy.

1938 - Death of baritone Jean Athanasiu, charter member of the Romanian Opera of Bucharest. (b. January 28, 1885)

1943 - Birth of prose writer Grigore Ilisei.

1950 - Death of Ion San-Giorgiu, Germanism researcher, comparatist literary historian, dramatist and poet. (b. November 20, 1892)

1992 - The Romanian Commodities Exchange is launched in Bucharest.

2013 - A memorial museum dedicated to professor Ion Cantacuzino is inaugurated in the Ion Cantacuzino National Virology Institute of Bucharest, marking 150 years since the scientist's birth.AGERPRES