November's overdue loan payments down 2.6pct in domestic lei, 6.5pct lower in foreign currency

The total value of overdue loans - both corporate and individual - totaled 4.7 billion lei in November 2019, 2.6 percent down from the figure reported in October 2019, while past due loans in foreign currency decreased by 6.5 percent to the equivalent of 2.17 billion lei, according to the data of the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Loans in lei amounted to 180.771 billion lei in November (0.66 percent over the value of the previous month), of which 68.622 billion lei were taken out by companies and 108.163 billion lei by the population.

Foreign currency loans totaled approximately 90.202 billion lei in November 2019 (by 0.78 percent less compared to October 2019), of which 50.696 billion lei were taken out by companies and 34.765 billion lei by the population.

At the end of November 2019, Bucharest residents' outstanding loans in domestic lei amounted to 1.867 billion lei, while foreign currency outstanding loans stood at the equivalent of 935.9 million lei.

Bucharest reports total loans in lei worth 63.83 billion lei, while those in foreign currency amount to 44.965 billion lei.