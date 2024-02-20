Number of job vacancies fell to 33,300, in Q4 of 2023

The number of vacant jobs, at the national level, was 33,300 in the fourth quarter of 2023, down by 8,600 compared to the same period in 2022 and by 6,700 compared to the previous quarter, according to the data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to official statistics, in the last three months of the previous year, the highest rates of job vacancies were recorded in: production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning (1.42%), financial intermediary and insurance (1.40%) and entertainment, cultural and recreational activities (1.28%).

Also, more than 23% of the total number of available jobs were concentrated in the manufacturing industry (7,800 jobs), and the value of the rate was 0.72%.

In the budgetary sector, 19.5% of the total number of vacancies, at the national level, were registered. Thus, 3,200 positions were found in public administration, 2,300 in health and social assistance, and 1,000 vacancies in education. At the opposite pole, the rate of job vacancies recorded the lowest values in Construction (0.23%), Education (0.27%), respectively in the extractive industry (0.29%).

According to the cited source, the fewest job vacancies were found in real estate transactions and the extractive industry (100 positions, for each separately), as well as in other service activities (200).