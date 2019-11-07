Number of newly established companies with foreign capital dropped 0.7 pct in first 9 months

The number of newly established companies with foreign capital dropped, in the first nine months of 2019, by 0.7 pct compared to the similar period of last year, to 4,166 companies, according to data centralized by the National Companies Registry Office (ONRC).

The 4,166 new companies had a total capital of 17.342 million dollars, a 57.3 pct decrease over January-September 2018.The largest number of companies with foreign participation was with investors from Italy, namely 48,416, but the highest value of capital is that of Dutch companies, namely 12.487 billion dollars, in 5,368 companies.The first spots in the top of companies with foreign capital is occupied by Pirelli Tyres Romania, from Italy, with a capital of 174.743 million dollars, B. Braun Pharmaceutical (Austria), with 15.728 million dollars and CNUD-EFCO Operations (Belgium), with 11.045 million dollars.