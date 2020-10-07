Odeon Theater's head: Closing theaters, performance halls, a nightmare

Closing theaters and performance halls is "a nightmare", especially since the decision was taken overnight, Cristian Sofron, the manager of the Odeon Theater, told AGERPRES on Wednesday.

"It's a nightmare, just as everything that is happening to all of us is a nightmare, and what happens to theaters seems to be even more so. It's mind-boggling to close theaters overnight, it's impossible to open overnight another theaters. I am almost speechless, there are almost incomprehensible things," Cristian Sofron declared for AGERPRES.

"Nobody knows anything. In fact, no one assumes a responsibility to say clearly: this or that. For example, in what we read in last night's statement, it is quite ambiguous if the activity with the public is stopped, all the activity is halted, the rehearsals also stop ... They let us interpret these things, which is not correct, it is not correct and it is not normal, in my opinion. Nothing is known for sure at this time, we are going to meet and we will see what we're going to do: we stop the rehearsals as well, we only stop the shows, what happens to the other employees in the theaters, nobody actually says anything. They just administer the blow and that's it!" said the manager.

Sofron said that now, after the reopening of the halls in September, the theaters have sold tickets for the next shows, and now they have to explain to the spectators why they need to be refunded.

The prefect of the capital, Gheorghe Cojanu, announced on Tuesday that during the meeting of the Bucharest Municipality Committee for Emergency Situations it was decided that, starting Wednesday, restaurants will be able to serve products indoors only for people who benefit from accommodation in hotels or guest houses. Also, the activity of performance halls and concerts, including theaters and cinemas, will be prohibited.