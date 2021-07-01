Official statistics: 161.9 billion RON in social protection expenditures, over 15 pct of GDP, in 2019

Social protection expenditures totaled 161.9 billion RON in 2019, by 13.3% more than in the previous year, representing 15.3% of the GDP, informs a press release sent by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) to AGERPRES on Thursday.

Social protection receipts totaled 160.6 billion RON, up by 10.8% from the previous year, accounting for 15.2% of GDP - flash estimates, the same percentage as for the previous year.

Social protection spending (administrative costs of social protection schemes included) rose to 161.9 billion RON (of which the 158.8 billion RON are represented by social benefits expenditures), with a growth of 13.3% from the previous year.

Social protection expenditures accounted for 15.3% of GDP, up by 0.3 percentage points from 2018.

Social benefits spending (administrative costs and other expenses excluded) represented 15% of the GDP, up by 0.3 percentage points from 2018.

As in the previous years (2009-2018), social protection was mainly directed towards covering old age, sickness or health care risks, which involved 47.8%, 29.8%, respectively of the total such spending.