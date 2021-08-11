Offshore rowing officially launched in Romania

Offshore rowing, a sport that may be added to the competitions of the next editions of the Olympic Games, was officially launched in Romania at an event organised by the Romanian Rowing Federation (FRC) in Mamaia, agerpres reports.

"Offshore rowing, which will be a new Olympic discipline, was officially launched today in Romania at an event held on Reyna Beach in Mamaia, in the presence of Elisabeta Lipa, chair of the Romanian Rowing Federation, and some athletes of the national team, including Simona Radis, a gold medallist in the women's double sculls event at the Tokyo Olympics and Stefan Constantin Berariu, a silver medallist in the men's four event," according to FRC.

Lipa said that she wants Romania to prove that it can have results in this new branch of rowing, which is also called coastal rowing."What I want from this new discipline, offshore rowing, is for us to develop beautifully, to show that we can perform in this branch of rowing as well. It is a discipline that will be included in the Olympic Games. Last year, for example, Romania won a bronze medal at the 2020 European Coastal Challenge thanks to the CM4x+ crew composed of Agafita Vasile, Carpea Cosmin, Mihalescu Costel, Cojocaru Cristian and helmsman Stefan Florin. So the future of coastal rowing sounds beautiful," said Lipa.Also attending the event on the beach in Mamaia were retired track and field athlete Doina Melinte, retired canoeists Valeria Racila, Viorica Susanu, Camelia Macoviciuc, Angela Alupei and Rodica Florea, Constanta Mayor Vergil Chitac, and Chair of the Constanta County Council Mihai Lupu.Coastal rowing is the extreme version, the adventurous part of rowing. It is conducted offshore and it is a very popular branch of rowing in countries such as Italy, France and the United Kingdom. Coastal rowing boats are more robust and stable than classic rowing boats.