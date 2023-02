A number of 14 earthquakes, with magnitudes between 2 and 3.3 occurred on Wednesday, until 8:26 am, in Oltenia and Gorj counties, according to data published by the National Institute for Research and Development for Earth Physics (INCDFP) on Wednesday.

The earthquakes occurred at depths between 3.3 kilometres and 15 kilometres.

On Tuesday, Oltenia and Gorj counties were hot by an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7, at a depth of 40 kilometres, told Agerpres.