Omu Peak, Balea Lake-layer of over one meter of snow, significant risk of avalanches in Southern Carpathians

Meteorologists warn that there is a significant risk of avalanches in the Southern Carpathians, at an altitude of over 1,800 meters in the Bucegi and Fagaras mountains, the Omu Peak registering the highest layer of snow, 136 centimeters, while the layer of snow at Balea Lake measures 119 centimeters, according to the Nivometeorological Bulletin sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

An avalanche of big dimensions was noticed three days ago in the Fagaras mountains, the photos being posted on the Avalanse in Carpati (Avalanches in the Carpathians) Facebook page, told Agerpres.

The meteorologists estimate that temperatures will be negative, freezing cold at night, in the mountainous area, as of Wednesday evening. At over 1,800 meters altitude, the minimum temperatures will drop to minus 14 degrees.

The gusts of wind could reach 60-70 km per hour at over 2,000 meters on the peaks of the Southern Carpathians and in the south of the Eastern Carpathians, the quoted source also mentions.