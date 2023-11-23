One in five Romanians pays YouTube Premium subscription (study)

Nearly one third of Romanians (31%) prefer YouTube Premium as their choice of social networks, according to a survey published on Thursday, told Agerpres.

According to United Media Services, opinions on the usefulness of premium subscriptions are divided, with people rather believing that it is not worth paying for some premium benefits and features of the social media platforms they use. Thus, the vast majority (87%) of Facebook and/or Instagram users, for example, are not interested in paying for a premium (ad-free) subscription to Meta.

According to the source, three out of ten social network users said they currently pay for some premium subscriptions, with YouTube Premium being the most used (one in five YouTube users). One in ten Facebook/Instagram users also mentioned that they have already subscribed to Meta Premium.

The research reveals, according to the data analysed, that YouTube has the most attractive premium services for social media users (31% are interested in YouTube Premium), followed by Meta Premium (Facebook & Instagram) - with 11%, Spotify Premium (10%) and LinkedIn Premium (8%).

The study was conducted in the form of online interviews by United Media Services agency, between 9 and 14 November 2023, on a target group of active Romanians, aged 18-55, from urban areas, and focused on how they use social media platforms and their paid content, attitudes and interests in premium subscriptions.