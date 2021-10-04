Opposition leader Simion says PNL tries to bribe MPs to skip censure motion vote session

National leader of the opposition Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) George Simion said on Monday that lawmakers of the National Liberal Party (PNL), major at rule, have tried to "bribe" AUR lawmakers to skip the vote session for a motion of censure against the Citu government by promising them public offices; he added that AUR will file a corruption complaint with the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA).

Simion said that he has audio and video evidence proving his words.

"People from PNL have tried to buy us apiece; they tried to bribe us and we went to DNA. The first thing we have to do is to notify the relevant agencies, and I want to reveal to the Romanians the whole scheme by which Florin Citu has made his MPs offer us a bribe: public offices for relatives. They practically tried to buy us so that the AUR lawmakers would skip the vote on the motion. All the AUR lawmakers will be there to vote for the motion. We are not for sale, we do not betray; not only that, but we do not make allegations either," Simion said at the Parliament House.

He added that he would make all the details public, insisting that they were not "populist allegations."