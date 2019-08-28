Opposition USR Plus Alliance says ready to get in power soon

The Save Romania Union (USR) USR PLUS alliance is ready to get in power, but only after winning legitimacy from Parliament allowing for a restructuring programme to be implemented, PLUS national leader Dacian Ciolos said on Wednesday.

"The USR colleagues have publicly declared that they will support the no-confidence vote and we have been saying for almost a year that the incumbent government has to go home. (...) That has been proven in the parliamentary election when people also expressed their views on why this is happening in the country, so we are in a situation where the legitimacy of this majority had dropped to at most a third of the electorate's support and yet in Parliament they have a majority that allowed them to remain in power. Now, it seems the miracle is breaking down, Mr Tariceanu no longer supports the government, because he no longer finds his place and interests there," Ciolos told Digi 24 private broadcaster.According to the former prime minister, "the government is working as badly as before, and the problems are the same." "Both in Mr Tariceanu and Victor Ponta's case there are political calculations, supporting both the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Opposition for the higher bidder. We have said it from the beginning - we are coming up with a project for government, we are ready get in power as soon as possible, but with parliamentary legitimacy only, that will allow us to implement a restructuring programme that Romania needs and that Romanians are waiting for," said the PLUS national leader.He added that in the case of a new government, there are several emergencies, one of which is a very clear signal to entrepreneurs: resuming private investments."Ordinance 114 must be repealed immediately and a framework to be established. (...) We need to use European funds to start this investment programme very clearly in terms of pro-business tax policies. (...) To be able to collect money for the national budget, we must produce. (...) We must professionalise the public administration and we will be able to cut through red tape and we will also come up with the digitisation of the public administration," said Ciolos.