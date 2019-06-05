Optional pension funds assets, over RON 2.17 billion at 30 April 2019

Optional pension funds had assets worth over RON 2.17 billion (rd EUR 456 million) at 30 April 2019, up 15.1 percent against the level at 30 April 2018, according to data released by the Financial Surveillance Authority (ASF).

State securities held the largest share in the assets, namely 56.11 percent, seconded by shares with RON 483.445 million (22.28 percent) and by corporate bonds worth RON 199.172 million or 9.18 percent of total assets.According to the ASF figures, the value of the total pension fund assets in Pillar III was RON 2.170 billion at 30 April 2019, while the net asset value was RON 2.166 billion.The optional pension funds had 481,745 participants at 30 April 2019.The following pension funds are active on Pillar III: Aegon Esential, Azt Moderato, Azt Vivace, BCR Plus, BRD Medio, NN Activ, NN Optim, Pensia Mea, Raiffeisen Acumulare si Stabil.