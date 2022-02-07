Oradea, nominated in 'Best European tourist destination in 2022' competition

Western Oradea is the only city in Romania nominated in a European competition to receive the title of "Best European destination in 2022", by a known platform for promoting tourism and European culture, voting being to conclude in three days, the Association for Promoting Tourism in Oradea and in the Region (APTOR), informed on Monday.

According to a press release sent by APTOR, Oradea can be voted on the website www.vote.ebdest.in until February 10.

The competition is organized by the EuropeanBestDestinations.com, the most visited website for tourism in Europe, in partnership with the EDEN network of the European Commission and media partners such as Forbes US, Conde Nast Travelers.

Several factors that position Oradea in the top of "must see & experience" tourist destinations in Europe stood at the grounds of the selection: the Art Nouveau architectural marvels, one of the most beautiful medieval citadel, the Oradea Citadel, a paradise of thermal water.

"Oradea is a blossoming city, a city of relaxation and health. All these make Oradea a #SlowLivingCity that tourists discover and return to with fondness. We are honored and happy to be nominated among the best European tourist destinations in 2022. Through this nomination we are confident that Oradea will enjoy even more tourists who will discover its architectural and historical marvels. Visitors will find here a homey, fresh and full of life city. We are waiting for you to visit Oradea and we promise that we have all the ingredients for an unforgettable experience in the Art Nouveau capital of Romania!" said Alina Toie, CEO of APTOR.

According to the presentation of those from EuropeanBestDestinations.com, Oradea is a "city that fully enjoys each season and energy, in a surprising architectural landscape, becoming one of the most known destinations in the region for a slow, stress-free tourism.

As many as 19 tourist destinations in Europe have also been nominated alongside Oradea. These are Graz and Vienna - Austria, Istanbul - Turkey, London - United Kingdom, Amalfi Coast and Rome - Italy, Crete Island and Athens - Greece, Plovdiv - Bulgaria, Amiens - France, Lucerne - Switzerland, Lahti - Finland, Leuven - Belgium, Ljubljana - Slovenia, Prague - Czech Republic, Bavaria - Germany, Marbella - Spain, Clonakilty - Ireland and Nijmegen - The Netherlands.

In June 2020, the same tourist platform designated Oradea as one of the safest travel destinations in the context of the the coronavirus pandemic (Europe Safest Destinations 2020), after public administrator and hospitality operators imposed a series of measures to prevent the spread of the virus.