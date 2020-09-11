Orban: Romania will enjoy unprecedented opportunities in coming years

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban considers that in the coming years Romania will enjoy development opportunities that have been unprecedented for years.

"Fortunately, in the next at least seven years Romania will enjoy opportunities it has not had lately. First of all, Romania is an increasingly attractive country to its partners. Secondly, Romania will qualify for funding that it has not enjoyed in its previous history, important external funding, either from the European Union budget in 2021-2027, or from the resilience and recovery facility designed at a European level, or from other programmes (...) running on money from the European Union budget," Orban said in Drobeta Turnu-Severin, Mehedinti County, on Friday.

He added that the emphasis must be on preparing to access the funds that will be available to Romania.

"The next few years will be decisive for Romania's economic development. We have made the firm decision to thoroughly prepare every programme, every field of activity, every project, so that when the money is accessible, we will be ready to use it as soon as possible, as efficiently as possible and with as many beneficial effects to the daily life of Romanians and for the economic development of Romania as possible," said Orban.

He added that the investment and economic recovery programme is designed for the development of transport, energy, communications, healthcare, and educational infrastructures that will lay the foundations for a rapid modernisation of Romania.

On Friday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban participated in the unveiling of a project of the new Romgaz-GSP Power thermal power plant in Halanga village, Izvoru Barzii, near Drobeta Turnu Severin.