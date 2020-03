Orban: We must prepare budget revision to redirect sums to priorities

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has demanded that Minister of Finance Florin Citu send the main authorizing officers to be prepared for the budget revision, so that the amounts to be reallocated are redirected to priorities.

"We have to prepare the budget revision, we have to send to all the main authorizing officers, so that we can redirect the amounts to priorities and also take into account the effects on the revenues and, especially, the financing solutions in the context in which a reduction in revenues will obviously appear," said Ludovic Orban on Thursday at the Government meeting.