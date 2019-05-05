Organisers on trip to inform Iasi, Suceava, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara students about Government internship program

The organizers of the Government internship program - now at its seventh edition, acting under the coordination of Secretary of State Oana-Elena Pintilei, will travel Monday through Thursday to the Iasi, Suceava, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara university centers to inform the youth about the enrollment procedure, but also about the novelties of this edition.

According to a government release, registrations for the 2019 edition of the government's official internship program started on April 10 and will end on May 19; in this interval the interested youth can apply by creating an account on the platform www.internship.gov.ro and filling out an application aimed at highlighting their ability to innovate.The Government's internship program will run from July 15 to September 13 and is a good opportunity for the participants to get to know the way the central public administration works and to put into practice the knowledge acquired during the years of study.The period of internship is considered length of service and in specialty studies, and interns will receive a monthly internship salary of 2,080 lei gross.At the end of the term, the interns will receive an internship certificate from the Government's Secretariat general.Between April 15 - 18, the organizing team presented the Government internship program to the students of the Bucharest University of Economic Studies, the University of Bucharest, the National School of Political and Administrative Studies.