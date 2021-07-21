 
     
Outgoing German ambassador honored with 'For Merit' National Order

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Wednesday the decree on the decoration of outgoing German ambassador to Romania, Cord Hinrich Meier-Klodt.

According to the Presidential Administration, the German diplomat is awarded the National Order "For Merit" in the rank of Grand Cross in sign of "high appreciation for his personal contribution to supporting and promoting economic, political and cultural relations between the Federal Republic of Germany and Romania."

Cord Meier-Klodt took over as Germany's ambassador to Romania in 2017 and is about to end his mission in Bucharest, agerpres.ro confirms.

