Over 14,000 Ukrainians enter Romania on Saturday and Sunday

Approximately 313,400 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and over 95,100 means of transport completed the border control formalities on Saturday and Sunday, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) announced.

There were 180,812 people inbound, of which 14,363 were Ukrainian citizens. Thus, starting from 10.02.2022 (pre-conflict period), 7,167,194 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police detected 65 illegal acts (32 felonies and 33 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. Fines of 19,850 RON were issued and goods were confiscated in the amount of over 182,050 RON.

47 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country, and 17 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.