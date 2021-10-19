Over 2,200 fines for not respecting measures of sanitary protection against spread of COVID

The police has applied 2,203 fines, in the last 24 hours, with a total value of 430,000 lei, for those that did not respect the norms of sanitary protection for preventing and countering the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been 99,129 verifications and 492 actions organized in the field, especially in crowded areas, at economic entities and in public transportation, according to the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police, in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

Following the law enforcement activities, one crime was identified, for thwarting the fight against the disease.The Police has acted along with the Gendarmerie, border police, ISU (Emergency Situations Inspectorate) personnel, local police, representatives of ANSVSA (National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority), ANPC (National Authority for Consumer Protection), the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, the Ministry of Transport and local public authorities, for protecting the public health.