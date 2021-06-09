Over 300 motorcyclists at the start of Hard Enduro - EnduroPanorama 2021 competition

Over 300 motorcyclists from all over the country, Europe and South Africa, took part on Wednesday in the official start of the Hard Enduro - EnduroPanorama 2021 competition, the contest being scheduled to take place until June 12 on routes from Tinutul Padurenilor, Hunedoara County.

"This competition with international participation is a good opportunity to promote the County of Hunedoara. I can assure you that our area has wonderful places, with special people, the guests of whom you can become at anytime. We, county or local authorities, expect you at anytime and we are at your service in order to spend beautiful days here," the prefect of Hunedoara County, Calin Marian declared.

The motorcycle competition, at its XIII-th edition, is organized by the Haita Club Deva and Panorama hostel from the Ghelari village, along with the Romanian Federation of Motorcycling. The contest was included, as of this year, in the world competition calendar.