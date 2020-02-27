Over 32,500 job openings nationwide in Romania; 685 jobs available through Eures Romania

There are 32,523 job openings nationwide in Romania, while employers elsewhere in the European Economic Area have 685 jobs for Romanian nationals, according to data with the National Employment Agency (ANOFM), released on Thursday.

According to the quoted source, out of the total number of jobs available at national level, 1,738 are for higher education graduates (programmer, engineers, economist, accountants, psychologist, etc.), 18,461 for high school, post-secondary, or vocational education graduates, and the remaining for primary/secondary school graduates or of no formal education.The job openings are for security agents (1,862), commercial workers (1,767), unskilled assembly/installation workers (1,083), unskilled garment workers (1,014), unskilled demolition, lining, masonry workers (909), freight road drivers (818), and locksmiths (732).On the other hand, of the 685 jobs made available through the Eures Romania network by employers in the other European Economic Area countries, 550 are in Spain, 43 in Norway, 39 in Germany, 31 in the Netherlands, 18 in Finland and eight in Sweden.Persons interested in taking job openings under the Eures network can see the openings by visiting www.anofm.ro/eures or they can show up at the county employment agencies. AGERPRES