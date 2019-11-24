Over 366,000 Romanians vote abroad until Sunday at 7:00

Over 366,000 Romanian exercised their right to vote at polling stations abroad in the second round of the presidential elections until Sunday at 7:00, Romania's time, when the second day of voting ended in America as well, according to the data supplied by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).

According to the same source quoted by the Foreign Ministry (MAE), on Saturday, 23:00, Romania's time, a number of 362,436 Romanian citizens had exercised their right to vote at the ballot boxes, 91,934 more than the number registered in the first round, on 9 November, at the same hour.The 835 polling stations abroad are also open on Sunday, 24 November, between 07:00-21:00 (local). The electoral process has been going on for several hours in Asia and Australia on the third day of voting.The Romanian citizens voting abroad can access the interactive map of polling stations on the Foreign Ministry's official website: http://www.mae.ro/maps/4083.Voting for Romanians abroad started on Friday. Moreover, Romanians abroad could vote in this ballot by mail as well, 17,503 of them opting for this alternative, according to BEC.A number of 18,748 polling stations opened on Sunday nationwide in Romania, expecting 18,217,411 registered with the permanent electoral lists.Electors who at 21:00 are at the polling station as well as those in line in front of the polling station can cast their vote until 23:59 local time.