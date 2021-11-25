Parliament-gov't investiture/Barna: Romanian President, the godfather of the collaboration that starts today

USR (Save Romania Union) Deputy Dan Barna told the joint sitting of Parliament that President Klaus Iohannis is the "godfather of the collaboration" between PSD (Social Democratic Party) and PNL (National Liberal Party).

During the meeting for the inauguration of the Government, the USR vice-chair congratulated the PSD leader, Marcel Ciolacu, "for the acquisition." He also said that this is the first time that the PNL "willingly and unforced by anyone" is handing over the government.

"It's not a small thing to take the PNL out of government from the position of first violin and put it back as an annex of PSD. And it is not a small thing to convince the winning team to snatch the defeat from the clutches of victory. Because this is what the colleagues from the winning team have done these days. They threw the result of last year's elections on the window and lined up nicely behind your party. You've succeeded, Mr Ciolacu, in something that Ion Iliescu himself was not able to do, you pushed PNL out of history and you have it now in PSD's chest pocket," said Barna, Agerpres informs.