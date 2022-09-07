Parliament/ SIE representatives attend meeting of parliamentary committee on Ukrainian conflict

Romania's security in the context of the conflict in Ukraine represents a priority objective for the parliamentary committee controlling the activity of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE), a context in which the representatives of the SIE were present for an information session, the head of the committee, Mihai Weber, stated on Wednesday.

"The war in Ukraine represented and represents a source of instability in the region and not only. Which is why it is essential that the SIE and all the structures involved in ensuring national security monitor this conflict. The parliamentary committee for the control of SIE activity is up-to-date, in real time, with all security assessments. Since the beginning of the crisis, we have had a constant flow of information exchange with the Foreign Intelligence Service, receiving prompt responses to our requests," Mihai Weber said in a press release, told Agerpres.

Thus, taking into account the recent situation of the conflict, the parliamentary committee for the control of the SIE activity, through its president, Mihai Weber, requested a meeting today, September 7, 2022, with the representatives of the Foreign Intelligence Service, for information on the latest developments in Ukraine and possible future scenarios.

"The discussions showed that there are no reasons for concern for Romania at the present time, as the institutions in charge took all the necessary measures, at the inter-institutional level, to adequately manage the effects of this situation. Also, Romania has now the guarantees of security that memberships of the most powerful military alliances - NATO and EU - offer, and this is something that we never had before," stated Mihai Weber.