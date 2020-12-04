ParliamentaryElection2020/ Sociologist Barbu Mateescu: Electoral campaign, not very savory, stability expected for a while

The electoral campaign, the fourth in 18 months, carried out in the context of a pandemic, was a "not very savory" one, says the sociologist Barbu Mateescu, in whose opinion, after December 6, we are expected to have a period of stability, according to AGERPRES.

"The PNL [the National Liberal Party] used the key figures in terms of credibility, there wasn't anything surprising, I haven't seen anything out of the ordinary: Iohannis, Nicusor Dan, the prime minister ... So that's the road they took. USR PLUS [Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party] had some results that did not please them everywhere at the presidential and local elections and that is why they returned to the message from the elections for the European Parliament, which was highly successful. It could be very effective, but it is not something new," Mateescu declared for AGERPRES.

Regarding PSD (Social Democratic Party), the sociologist maintains that a "change of pace" can be noticed.

"It's a very volatile change. Vasile Dancu talks, for example, about the need to reform the party and attract intellectuals, and after that, everyone starts talking - at least in the last two weeks - about conspiracies, all kinds of geopolitical issues typical of Dragnea's PSD ... There is a lot of ambiguity in the messages," considers Barbu Mateescu.

He says that one can thus talk about " normal, banal elements, useful from the electoral point of view, but nothing really sensational".

"And, given that this is the fourth election in the last 18 months, a kind of rhythm that we don't have much in Romania, some rather atypical choices are also to be expected," said the sociologist.

Barbu Mateescu voiced his hope that the turnout "will not be much lower than in other parliamentary elections", because "we are actually talking about an election of paramount importance".

According to the sociologist, "after December 6, we can expect to have a period of stability, the positioning of the political forces in view of the massive and fast cycle of elections in 2024 will have to wait a while longer".

"In politics, the world is always preparing for the next election. And, until the next election, there is a long way to go, three and a half years from the moment of the parliamentary elections. And that means that, at least for a while, the political class will have other worries than positioning themselves in the eyes of the population as being very dynamic. The priorities will be of a different nature and, at least for a while, as after any election, there will be a bit of peace and calm," said Barbu Mateescu.