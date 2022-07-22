Participants from 12 countries at Bistritzer Dog Show, on July 23 and 24

Dogs from 12 countries will compete in northern Bistrita, on July 23 and 24, during the first public competition organized after the pandemic by the Bistrita-Nasaud Kennel Club, in collaboration with the City Hall.

There will be 4 dog competitions during the "Bistritzer Burg Dog Show", two national and two international events, and among the represented countries are France, Belgium, Italy, Norway, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, along with Romania and its neighboring countries, including Ukraine, according to the information supplied to AGERPRES on Friday by the chairman of the Bistrita kennel association, Matilda Gubesch.

According to Gubesch, organizers are nervous about the heat wave announced for this week's end, but additional measures have been taken in order to ensure the comfort of all participants, regardless of having two legs or four, as well as visitors, Agerpres.ro informs.

"We have pulled out approximately 1,300 sheets of arbitration. There will be about 310-330 dogs per exhibit. There are four exhibits, two national and two international. I am nervous about the heat, we bought a ventilator that pulverizes water, so that there will be a spot for everyone to get wet, as well as dogs. We arranged all tents beneath the trees, so we went to the green side, people will be sitting in the shade, except for the large ring, where the German Shepard will be, the field needs to be large and straight, but everything else is covered," Matilda Gubesch explained.

The competitions are organized within the Heidenfeld fair, in Viisoara neighborhood of Bistrita Municipality, and the program includes training demonstrations, alongside arbitration and awards.