Passenger car production in Romania up 9.65 in January

The national production of passenger cars increased by 9.65pct in January 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, up to 35,171 units, according to the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM).

According to the same source, of the total reported in the first month of this year, 26,322 units were produced at the Dacia plant in Mioveni, while 12,246 units were produced at the Ford Otosan plant in Craiova, told Agerpres.

On the other hand, the data of the Directorate for Driving Licenses and Vehicle Registrations (DRPCIV), cited by ACAROM, reveal that the number of new car registrations increased in Romania by 31.37pct this January, against the same period of 2022, to 12,266 units.

As regards the second-hand cars registered for the first time in Romania, their volume reached, in January 2023, a number of 23,260 units, down 4.5pct compared to the same period of the previous year.

Official statistics show that, in January 2023, Dacia topped the ranking of new car brands - with 4,574 registered units. The ranking is completed by Renault - with 1,223 units, Hyundai (765), Toyota (730), Volkswagen (626), Skoda (578), Ford (546), Mercedes (439), BMW (438) and Suzuki (378).