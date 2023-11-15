Pension law penalizes those who are active and creates false expectations (BNS)

The draft law on the public pension system penalizes those who are still active and creates false expectations, the only real beneficiaries of this law being those who are retired, Dumitru Costin, president of the National Trade Union Bloc (BNS), told a press conference on Wednesday.

"The only ones who will be, so to speak, real beneficiaries of this law's provisions are those who are retired today, but we would like to draw attention to the following element: these planned increases, some of them are absolutely inexplicable to us. So we are no longer talking about percentages such as 13.8%, 5.6% and so on, instead, we are talking about percentages between 45% and 89% next autumn, so some "wow" pension increases. In our opinion, all this is nothing more than electioneering, and we honestly do not know to what extent they will be able to be financially sustained in the years to come, except with sacrifices for the others who will come later on in the labour market, those who have stayed and those who are coming. We are notifying the [European, ed.n.] Commission. We hope to have an effective dialogue with them, because, unfortunately, in our country we have not found any willingness for dialogue," said Dumitru Costin.

He mentioned that the organisation does not consider that this could be a milestone that has been met correctly, "when you put in a law of such importance, a lot of vulnerabilities, things or principles, mechanisms, instruments that can be changed from one year to another".

"There is absolutely no more predictability in the public pension system. On the contrary, all these instruments will become electoral tools in the hands of those who will lead us in the years to come and, depending on the interests of the moment, they will know how to juggle with it. It does not seem to be the solution we were expecting and neither does the European Commission. I don't think this was expected," said Dumitru Costin.

According to the source, the National Trade Union Bloc notified the European Commission last week on the draft law adoption procedure.

