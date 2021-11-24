People waiting 150 minutes in line before crossing through Nadlac II border check point

People traveling by car, minibus or bus are forced to wait at least 150 minutes in line before being able to cross through the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point (PTF) to leave the country, and 60 if they are on the opposite sense, seeking to enter Romania, mainly due to the implementation of a new application at the border control by the Hungarian side, which has been affecting heavy traffic since Tuesday, agerpres reports.

On Wednesday, there are still columns of trucks on the pan-European highway, before leaving the country through Nadlac II. According to the data on the Border Police website, people are forced to wait a minimum of 360 minutes here for the border crossing formalities in Hungary, and 70 minutes in Nadlac I.

In Varsand, truck drivers wait five hours to leave Romania.In Bihor county, the waiting time for trucks is 70 minutes at Bors I and 70 minutes at Bors II, while at the Petea crossing point, in Satu Mare, trucks have to wait 150 minutes before they are able to go through the formalities to leave the country.Also in the case of heavy traffic, but in the opposite sense, there are problems only at Nadlac II, where people have to wait for 210 minutes.The Arad Border Police recommends drivers to consult the online application to see which crossing points are not crowded, so as to avoid long waiting times for border transit.