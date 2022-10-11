Persons definitively convicted for crimes intentionally committed cannot run for public office

The Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Tuesday, two legislative initiatives that provide for the prohibition of persons who were definitively sentenced to custodial sentences for crimes intentionally committed, if rehabilitation, post-conviction amnesty or decriminalization did not take place to run for and be elected as senator, deputy, respectively mayor, president of county council, county councilor, local councilor.

There were 250 votes "in favour" and one "against", Agerpres informs.

The draft laws amend Law 115/2015 on the election of local public administration authorities and Law 208/2015 on the election of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies.

"Persons who, on the date of submitting their candidacy, do not meet the conditions provided for by law, the conditions provided for in Article 37 of the Romanian Constitution to be elected, and persons who, on the date of submitting their candidacy, have been definitively sentenced to custodial sentences for crimes committed with intent, if rehabilitation, post-conviction amnesty or decriminalization did not take place," stipulates the text adopted for the two draft laws.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body concerning these draft laws.