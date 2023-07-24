Phone conversation between ForMin Odobescu and American counterpart: Romania joins G7 Declaration in support of Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, had a telephone conversation with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Monday, in the context of which the head of Romanian diplomacy informed about Romania's decision to join the G7 Declaration in support of Ukraine presented on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, the Foreign Ministry (MAE) reports, told Agerpres.

The Romanian and American chief diplomats discussed the latest developments in the Black Sea, including the effects of the Russian Federation's decision to suspend participation in the initiative regarding the export of grains through the Black Sea. The Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and the US Secretary of State condemned the recent attacks by the Russian Federation on civilians and on river and maritime infrastructure, as well as the cynical way in which the Russian Federation affects global food security.

As a result, they agreed to maintain a close coordination, bilaterally and Euro-Atlantic, as well as with like-minded partners, in order to continue solid support for Ukraine in the long term, including regarding the export of agricultural products. At the same time, Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu presented the measures already adopted by Romania, as well as the measures considered in the short and medium term to support the transit capacity for agricultural products from Ukraine. Also, the Romanian official pleaded for the continuation of consistent support for strengthening the resilience of the Republic of Moldova.

The Romanian minister reiterated the importance given by our country to the accession to the Visa Waiver program, the American counterpart recalling the US support commitment in order to achieve this common goal", the MAE informs.