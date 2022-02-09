The photo-documentary exhibition "190th anniversary since the first copy of the Official Journal got published" can be visited at the Faculty of Law from February 14.

According to a press release of the Official Journal, the exhibition can be seen by visitors during the year at other museums and institutions in Bucharest and in the country. The National Archives of Romania and AGERPRES provided documentary support for the organization of this event.

"Starting with February 14, at the Faculty of Law of the University of Bucharest you can meet the documentary past of our country, as reflected in 190 years in the pages of the Official Journal, a unique case for the Romanian press: uninterrupted presence. It is completely harmonious with the past of the institution, which, in addition to the publication of the Official Journal, also included the unofficial part, particularly interesting from the perspective of the announcements contained: parliamentary debates, foreign news, literary and theatre criticism, scientific and historical dissertations, judicial announcements, luxury advertisement, even ... anecdotes ", informs the quoted source.

Thus, from the Official Journal No. 169 shows that in 1881 the foundations were laid for the establishment of the first Romanian paper-making company, Agerpres.ro informs.

Also, in 1881, in the Official Journal No. 24, the draft law was published granting a scholarship to Maria V. Cutarida, "the first woman who thought of embracing a free profession and was following special studies in medicine." In the same year, in the Official Journal No. 6 of April 7, the law appeared that states the President of the Council of Ministers may not have a portfolio. Maria Cutarida Cratunescu became the first woman with a PhD in medicine in Romania. Also, the OJ No. 44 of 1878, showed that, although in a rather precarious situation, the young student had donated 100 francs to the Romanian army.

"On March 25, 1884, King Carol I proposed to the Academy the making of an Etimologicum magnum Romaniae, so as not to lose for future generations the beautiful and rich Romanian language containing all the old words, promising to contribute annually with 6,000 lei made available to the Academy (OJ No. 282). In response, the Academy commissioned BP Hasdeu's dictionary," the statement said.

In 1936, there were already 13,201 volumes in the Official Journal library that had been consulted by 6,491 people. The readers, "who had easy access to information, either through catalogs or tables of contents published in the journal," had a reading room with 23 seats available, according to the same press release.

The General Directorate of the Official Journal and the State Printing Offices managed in the 1940s: the Official Journal, the Central Printing House, the National Printing House, the Chisinau Printing House, the Stamp Factory and the "Official Journal" Publishing House located on Bd. Elisabeta No. 29.

The exhibition can be visited as follows:

- February 14-28, Faculty of Law, University of Bucharest;

- March, National Museum of History of Romania;

- April, National Library of Romania;

- May, Faculty of History, University of Bucharest;

- June, Bucharest Museum;

- July, National Art Museum of Romania - Museum of Art Collections;

- August, the National Museum of the Union in Alba Iulia;

- September, Prahova County Museum of History and Archeology;

- October, Oradea City Museum;

- November and December, Chamber of Deputies.