Plan of Measures for completion of computerised resource management system of judicial system, approved by Government

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Guvernul Romaniei

The Government approved on Wednesday, by decision, the Plan of Measures for the completion of the computerised resource management system of the judicial system (RMS).

Thus, according to a government press release, the Ministry of Justice is authorized, until 31 March 2025, to ensure the financing, implementation and completion of contracts concluded under the Loan Agreement between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, for the financing of the Judicial Reform Project.

"The plan of measures is grouped according to seven specific objectives, the required financial resources, performance indicators, as well as the bodies responsible for implementing the measures. By implementing this plan it will be possible to complete the system's operationalisation in good conditions in the period 2023-2025 and to ensure the sustainability of its use in the long term," the press release states.AGERPRES

stiripesurse.ro
