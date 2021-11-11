Ploiesti hospital fire - Infectious Diseases Department fined before for missing fire safety certificate

The Infectious Diseases Department of the Ploiesti County Emergency Hospital (SJU) does not hold a fire safety certificate and it was fined for missing it this February, the Prahova Emergency Management Inspectorate (ISU) reported on Thursday, agerpres reports.

"The hospital had a fire safety certificate issued in 2010, subsequently got another certificate in 2014; in the meantime there were further partitions, upgrades and changes of use for which no applications for fire safety certificate were made. This February, the Infectious Diseases Department was inspected and fined 10,000 lei for missing the fire safety certificate," according to ISU.

A fire broke out on Thursday morning in a ward of the Infectious Diseases Department where COVID-19 patients were being treated.Upon arrival of the fire brigade, the fire was burning on an area of almost 20 square metres with an open flame and large amounts of smoke.In the room afire there were two patients aged 74 and 75 who died. Also in the room were a nurse and a nurse aide supervising the patients. The aide was rushed to the Floreasca Hospital in Bucharest with burns on her body.Five firefighter utility vehicles, one emergency vehicle, two hydraulic rescue tools, nine SMURD ambulances, a SMURD mobile intensive care ambulance and a 68-crew utility vehicle were dispatched to the scene.Also, seven SMURD ambulances and seven multiple-patient transport vehicles from ISU Bucharest-Ilfov were mobilised. In addition, teams of the County Ambulance Service, seven utility vehicles with 27 personnel from the Prahova County Gendarmerie Inspectorate and 37 personnel from the Prahova County Police Inspectorate aided.Authorities are set to determine the cause of the fire.