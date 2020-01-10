PLUS's Ciolos: Early elections - only alternative to political impasse we are in

Early elections are the only alternative to the political impasse we are in, says PLUS leader Dacian Ciolos, quoted in a release issued on Friday for AGERPRES by the Save Romania Union and the Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) Alliance.

"The Orban Government will not succeed in carrying out any consistent reform that Romania needs because there is no majority in Parliament to support it. Early elections are not very easy to obtain, but from a political point of view, there is no other alternative," said Dacian Ciolos.

The USR PLUS Alliance welcomes the fact that Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and President Klaus Iohannis have come to the conclusion that early elections represent the best solution for Romania, reads the release.

USR and PLUS point out that the Alliance proposed, more than four months ago, a political and parliamentary pact to trigger early elections, and "in the absence of signatures on that pact, only the public statements remain and the fear of the old political class to come before Romanians and to ask their support for the urgent reform of the state".

At the beginning of September 2019, the USR PLUS Alliance proposed to President Klaus Iohannis and to the parliamentary parties in opposition to the Social Democratic Party (PSD) a political and parliamentary pact aimed at calling early elections at the latest together with the local elections. "The proposed pact was the concrete proof of the responsibility with which the USR PLUS Alliance addressed the political crisis in which the PSD and the Dancila Government threw Romania. The idea of the need for early elections was again resumed in the political agreement signed with the National Liberal Party (PNL) before the investiture vote of the Orban Government," the release said.