PM adopts decisions regarding Deputy PMs Kelemen Hunor's and Dan Barna's responsibilities

Prime Minister Florin Citu decided on Monday the duties of Deputy Prime Ministers Kelemen Hunor and Dan Barna, according to AGERPRES.

Thus, in order to ensure the fulfillment of the major priorities of the governing programme and of the measures provided in the Recovery and Resilience Plan, Dan Barna will coordinate all activities in the areas of responsibility belonging to the following ministries: the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitisation, the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, the Ministry of European Investments and Projects.

At the same time, Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor will coordinate the field of national minorities, as well as all activities in the areas of responsibility belonging to the following ministries: the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Forestry, the Ministry of Sports.

In order to fulfill their duties, the two Deputy Prime Ministers will approve the sectoral measures plans and the draft normative acts elaborated by the ministries under their coordination.

At the same time, they will ensure the permanent information of the Prime Minister in connection with the application of the provisions of the two decisions by which their duties have been established.

The decisions were published in the Official Journal on Monday.