PM Ciolacu: I encourage Vietnamese investors to take advantage of the special opportunities that Romania offers

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that he encourages as many Romanian and Vietnamese companies as possible to be present on the markets of the two countries, saying that a steady increase in bilateral trade is in view, leading to a doubling of the volume by 2030.

"I had a very constructive discussion today with my Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh, which was followed by a plenary meeting of government delegations, both focused on economic cooperation. We focused not so much on what has been and exists today, but more on what we can and want to build next. We have set a high level of ambition to increase trade and facilitate investment in projects of common interest. We are both convinced that the value of trade does not reflect the true potential of the two countries. That is why we are determined to aim for a steady increase in bilateral trade, leading to a doubling of the volume by 2030," Ciolacu said at the Romania - Vietnam Business Forum, which he attended together with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is on an official visit to Romania, agerpres reports.

Marcel Ciolacu said that only by encouraging as many Romanian and Vietnamese companies as possible to be present on the markets of the two countries will it be possible to advance towards the central bilateral objective of supporting the access of enterprises in economic areas of interest to third markets.

Ciolacu said that Romania is interested in developing partnerships with the Vietnamese side in the pharmaceutical area, where the Antibiotice Iasi plant is collaborating, adding that in the agri-food area there is also a huge potential for the development of large-scale projects, so that exports of products and animals to the Vietnamese market can be increased."I encourage Vietnamese investors to take advantage of the special opportunities that Romania offers and will continue to develop. Strong trade relations between Vietnam and the European Union on the basis of the Free Trade Agreement cannot bypass the Black Sea gateway to the European market, namely the port of Constanta. The port of Constanta and the Danube ports will be of essential significance on the developing transcontinental routes between Asia and Europe. That is why I have signalled the need for the rapid conclusion of cooperation agreements between the ports of Constanta and Galati with ports in Vietnam, such as Hai Phong," said Prime Minister Ciolacu.