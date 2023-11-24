PM Ciolacu: My colleagues will vote for lifting former prime minister Citu's immunity

Social Democratic Party (PSD) chairman and prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said that the Social Democrats will vote for lifting the immunity of National Liberal Party (PNL) senator Florin Citu.

"One thing I remember saying when we were in the opposition, while we were at home, big business was being done in Romania. This is one of the businesses, the purchase of vaccines, there are others, remember the isolated stretchers, non-compliant masks. Always finding out the truth makes a society more settled and freer. I have never commented on a magistrate's decision, I won't do it this time either. My colleagues will definitely vote for lifting the immunity," said Ciolacu, after attending the Ziarul Financiar Gala, when asked about the fact that the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) has requested the lifting of immunity for former prime minister Florin Citu and former health ministers Vlad Voiculescu and Ioana Mihaila in the vaccines case.

On Thursday, the National Anti-Corruption Directorate announced that it had sent to the prosecutor general of the Public Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice the report of a case for referral to the president of Romania and the Senate for the formulation of requests for criminal prosecution against three persons regarding the commission of offences of abuse of office related to the purchase of COVID vaccines.

According to judicial sources, they are former prime minister Florin Citu and former health ministers Vlad Voiculescu and Ioana Mihaila.

Liberal sources announced that the PNL would vote for lifting the immunity of former prime minister Florin Citu when discussed in the Senate.