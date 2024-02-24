Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

PM Ciolacu: No ruling coalition can be formed as of 2025 other than around PSD and PNL

Inquam Photos / George Calin
ciolacu

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, believes that in the current political situation, maintaining a governing alliance between PSD and PNL after elections is the only viable option, Agerpres reports.

"How would Romania have looked like today without political stability? Yes, I am one of those who believe that we must show the Romanians the correct path, that of political stability. Take a look at the entire political spectrum and you will see that no coalition, no alliance can be formed as of 2025 other than around the Social Democratic Party and the National Liberal Party, the traditional opponents of the Social Democratic Party, just as we are the traditional opponents of the National Liberal Party. Such are the times, we have to adapt to the times we live in," Ciolacu declared on Saturday at the election conference of the PSD Harghita county organization.

He also emphasized that those in power must ensure the stability of the country and the development of communities.

"You can't govern in scandal, in chaos. You can't govern from Facebook, by doing live broadcasts from Parliament, on the street or from the government. These are short-lived approaches," Marcel Ciolacu said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.