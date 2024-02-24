PM Ciolacu: No ruling coalition can be formed as of 2025 other than around PSD and PNL

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, believes that in the current political situation, maintaining a governing alliance between PSD and PNL after elections is the only viable option, Agerpres reports.

"How would Romania have looked like today without political stability? Yes, I am one of those who believe that we must show the Romanians the correct path, that of political stability. Take a look at the entire political spectrum and you will see that no coalition, no alliance can be formed as of 2025 other than around the Social Democratic Party and the National Liberal Party, the traditional opponents of the Social Democratic Party, just as we are the traditional opponents of the National Liberal Party. Such are the times, we have to adapt to the times we live in," Ciolacu declared on Saturday at the election conference of the PSD Harghita county organization.

He also emphasized that those in power must ensure the stability of the country and the development of communities."You can't govern in scandal, in chaos. You can't govern from Facebook, by doing live broadcasts from Parliament, on the street or from the government. These are short-lived approaches," Marcel Ciolacu said.