PM Ciolacu: The time has come for gov't to get directly involved in funding football academies

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu says that the time has come for the Romanian government to get directly involved in funding football academies, to help create a solid base and a clear perspective for the future of Romanian football.

He congratulated the national football team of Romania on qualifying for the EURO 2024 European Football Championship as a group leader.

"The Romanian side managed to win last night at the National Arena and take first place in the group, five points ahead of the second ranked team. I think the time has come for us, the government of Romania, to be directly involved in funding football academies. Since the current national team rekindled a hope for Romanian football, I think that the Romanian state, and the government, have a duty to come alongside the clubs that have invested so far in football academies, together with the Romanian Football Federation, in order to create as solid a base as possible and as clear a perspective as possible for the future of the Romanian football, so long awaited by all of us, football fans, and by all of us Romanians," Ciolacu told a news conference on Wednesday in Buzau.

Ciolacu on Wednesday went to the headquarters of the Buzau County Council for the signing of the last works contract on batch three of the Ploiesti - Buzau section of the A7 Motorway.