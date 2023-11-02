PM Ciolacu: Today will be first coalition meeting on budget for 2024

The leaders of the governing coalition will meet on Thursday, in a working session, for a first projection of the state budget for next year.

"Today, there will be the first coalition meeting, together with the Minister of Finance, on the topic of the budget for 2024," Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu informed, at the beginning of the Government meeting.

The Prime Minister specified that a memorandum regarding the prioritization of public investments will be adopted at the Government meeting.

"Today we will adopt the memorandum with the theme of priority public investments for next year, a document that will be the basis for the preparation of the budget for 2024. I want us to sustain this year's pace in terms of big projects and even surpass it. I want to build this budget on projects," explained Ciolacu.

AGERPRES