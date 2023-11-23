PM Ciolacu welcomes National Recovery, Resilience Plan amendment: Now we can apply new pension law

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday congratulated the team involved in amending Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), saying that the "toxic" threshold of 9.4% of GDP regarding pensions has been eliminated, told Agerpres.

"I know that many said that we would fail, but under this coordinated effort of the whole team, the right arguments and figures convinced the European Commission to accept the plan. The most important thing is that we managed to eliminate that toxic threshold of 9.4% of GDP , which condemned Romanian pensioners to freeze their incomes for the next 50 years. Now we can apply the new general pension law so that pensioners have a guarantee that year after year they have an income that protects their standard of living," Ciolacu said at the start of a government meeting.

He also mentioned the REPowerEU Programme, under which Romania got EUR 1.4 billion euros, especially for the installation of photovoltaic panels and energy efficiency of homes. He added that this way, 60,000 households will be able to access this grant, the value of which will be approximately 10,000 euros, cumulatively.

"At the same time, the Casa Verde Photovoltaic Programme was also unlocked, and the Environment Fund Administration is preparing a new session, and this time we will certainly have no more problems with the implementation."