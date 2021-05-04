PM Citu: Decision regarding minimum wage, after discussions with entrepreneurs and unions

Prime Minister Florin Citu stated on Tuesday that a decision regarding an eventual increase of the minimum wage may be taken only following discussions with entrepreneurs and unions, remarking at the same time that in the past years, in Romania, there has been a "larger dynamic" of growth.

"It's a three-part discussion and we will see what the evolution of the minimum wage is. In what regards the evolution in the past years, Romania had a larger dynamic of the minimum wage, of increases to minimum wage in the past years, we will see what will happen. You know very well that this decision will be made only after a three-part discussion, we can't make it going on what one person or another is saying," he said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that there will be no amendments made to the Fiscal Code this year, agerpres.ro confirms.

"The Fiscal Code, I promised, since taking over the portfolio for Finance, last year I promised that this year we will not modify the Fiscal Code, we will not increase taxes and won't put in new taxes. That will remain this year as well," the Prime Minister added.

The Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Raluca Turcan, stated, on April 23, in a press conference in Ramnicu Valcea, that in Romania the pensions and the minimum wage are very low and, in general, the level of poverty is a worrying one.