PM Citu to propose to employers an 8pct increase in minimum salary from November 1 or December 1

Prime Minister Florin Citu has stated that he intends to propose to employers an increase in the minimum salary of 8% starting with November 1 or December 1.

"We are talking now. I want it approved as soon as possible so that all companies know exactly what the costs will be next year with the minimum salary. At the same time I am thinking - being a special year - but I have to talk to employers, if we can, this year alone, to raise the minimum salary sooner on January 1. Maybe on December 1 or November 1. But it's a discussion that I must have with the employers. It's a proposal that I have. I am thinking of an 8% increase, for example, but it should be from November 1 or December 1, and then we should be closer to that 10% increase that the unions are proposing. It is the proposal I want to come to the Tripartite Council with," the prime minister said, on Thursday evening, on TVR 1.

Citu underlined that he wants a solution to be identified by October 1."I hope to find a solution by October 1. There is a proposal of employers' associations to increase the minimum salary by 8%. And a proposal of the trade unions to increase it by 10%. So the proposals are very close. This is the first time proposals have been so close to each other, but at the same time we would like to think of a formula that can be applied every year, not to come and discuss every year an increase percentage. I want it to be something transparent, so that everyone knows. What is good this year is that we are talking now, not on December 25-26," said the prime minister.