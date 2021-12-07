PM Citu: We haven't discussed any increase in salaries

PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Florin Citu maintained that they didn't discuss any salary increase at Monday's meeting of the governing coalition, noting that any increase in spending, especially in social spending, should be based on a source of funding, agerpres reports.

"No salary increase was discussed yesterday. You know very well that there is a reform in the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan), a salary system reform, which should link performance and income. Any increase in spending, especially a social one, should be backed up by a source of financing first, not to affect the budget deficit (...)," the PNL leader said on Tuesday at the Senate.

Citu underscored that anything can be done if the scheduled budget deficit can be maintained."I don't think a salary increase in certain sectors is a good thing. If we want to make an increase, if we want to raise salaries, then we must look at the whole system, because only then we can do it correctly. In our opinion, we should also look at how we can link these incomes with performance and here we should check for some indicators," said the PNL leader, regarding a possible increase in the salaries of teachers and doctors.