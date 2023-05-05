PM Ciuca: Education, alongside healthcare, must remain pillar for Romania's future development

Education, alongside healthcare, must remain the pillar on which Romania will develop from now on, in order to improve the quality of life of its citizens, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said at the end of the meetings he had on Friday with Olympiad-winning students and teachers of Petru Rares National College and Roman Voda National College in northern Neamt County, where he was on a working visit.

"Lots of joy and excitement at the meeting with the young achievers and coordinating teachers of Petru Rares National College and Roman Voda National College in Neamt County. I congratulated them for their results at the Olympiads in multiple fields - mathematics, computer science, robotics, biology, chemistry, foreign languages. Through hard work, perseverance and professionalism they have made history. We have rewarded them for the accomplishments obtained both through their own effort, but also through the support of parents, teachers and the social environment that made these exceptional results and a beautiful education possible," Nicolae Ciucă said in a post on the Government's Facebook page.

The prime minister recalled that since last year, the Government has increased the prizes awarded to young people who achieve results in school and sports competitions precisely in order to recognize this sustained effort and the courage to choose so early on what they want to do in life.AGERPRES