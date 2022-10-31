PM Ciuca: Good luck to Minister of Defense Angel Tilvar; Romania - active contributor to promotion of Euro-Atlantic security

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca wishes success to the new Minister of Defense, Angel Tilvar, and emphasizes that Romania is "a responsible and active contributor to the promotion of Euro-Atlantic security and stability", told Agerpres.

"I welcome the Minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, to our governmental team. His experience as president of the delegation of the Romanian Parliament to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and as a representative in the legislative forum for several mandates are solid arguments for taking over the defense portfolio. In this complicated period, marked by security threats and challenges in the Black Sea region, Romania remains firmly committed to fulfilling all its obligations, as a responsible and active contributor to the promotion of Euro-Atlantic security and stability. Good luck to Minister Angel Tilvar! ", Prime Minister Ciuca sent, on Monday evening, in a message posted on Facebook.

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday the decree by which Angel Tilvar was appointed as Minister of National Defense. Earlier, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent this proposal to the head of state after the Social Democratic Party's National Political Council decided, with unanimous votes, to nominate Senator Angel Tilvar as Minister of Defense.

On October 24, Vasile Dincu announced that he resigned from the position of Minister of Defense, citing the "impossibility of collaboration" with President Klaus Iohannis. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca took over this portfolio on an interim basis.