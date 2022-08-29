PM Ciuca: Gov't to further support local authorities' efforts for implementation of government policies

The government will continue to support the local authorities' efforts for the implementation of the government policies, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Monday told the meeting with the representatives of the National Union of Romania's County Councils and of the Association of Romania's Municipalities, a government release informs.

The discussions focused on topics related to the implementation of government investment projects, decentralization, the financing of social assistance measures, ensuring the continuity of energy supply in the centralized system and winter preparations, measures for the start of the school year and various law amendments to support local communities.

The Prime Minister mentioned the additional allocations to the local authorities after the budget revision and the opportunities offered by European funding for the continuation of ongoing projects and the start of new investments.

Regarding preparations for the start of the new school year, Nicolae Ciuca said that "a unitary procedure for the settlement of student transport is needed. An educated Romania means equal education opportunities for all children. The National Union of Romania's County Councils and the Education Ministry will find a solution by the end of September."

The debates also covered topics related to the financing of social policies, balancing the budgets of local public authorities, the calculation of the tax on buildings, the amendment of the Forestry Code, the implementation of NRRP reforms and the draft of the new pre-university education act, the government also specifies. AGERPRES